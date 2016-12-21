Students show off their countries’ cultures during international fair at Leamington College

Students from a variety of countries showed off their homelands’ culture at an international fair held at Royal Leamington Spa College earlier this month.

Fifteen countries were represented by students at the fair from all over the world, including Taiwan, Sweden, Japan, Peru, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

The students set up stands to display food, drinks, clothing, currency, photos and other objects of interest from their own countries. Some students also wore traditional dress.

The fair was attended by Leamington’s mayor, Cllr Ann Morrison. She said: “It was wonderful to meet the students - I didn’t realise so many countries would be represented and from all over the world.

“I hope they’ve learned a lot from being here in Britain and take it with them. It’s also good for our British students to learn about so many other cultures.”

Aurey Elita Malvestiti, from Brazil, said: “I enjoyed the International Fair because I had the opportunity to get to know the culture of other countries, meet new people and show off my country, Brazil. It was fantastic.”