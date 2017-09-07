Study into viability of new hotel in Warwick gets go-ahead

Steps are now being taken to see if a hotel would be viable in St Mary’s Lands in Warwick.

Last Thursday (August 31) at the Warwick District Council Executive meeting councillors backed that a feasibility study be taken to see if a hotel on the site would be commercially viable. As we have previously reported, the hotel is one part of the approved masterplan for St Mary’s Lands.

In the agenda there were potential options for the council regarding the hotel, including the option of selling the land designated for the hotel to the developer when they have been chosen.

A member of the Friends of St Mary’s Lands committee said: “Warwick District Council are contemplating selling part of Warwick’s St Mary’s Lands for a hotel.

“Warwick Common has always been held in deep affection by generation after generation of Warwick families.

“In the past, huge outcries have opposed any plans to “develop” it, ultimately resulting in an Act of Parliament on the land.

“A previous application for a hotel was opposed by a 1,200 signature petition.

“Warwick people consider that these lands morally belong to them and Warwick District Council are simply the custodians. Is it wise to sell public land and risk widespread condemnation, especially with a local election only 18 months away?”

Cllr Noel Butler, the portfolio holder for business, said: “We know that Warwick requires a hotel and that it could be sustainable.

“What we are trying to find out now is if it is commercially viable to do it. We are looking at all the possible options and one of those options is to sell the land to the developers but this is only one of many options being considered and shouldn’t be taken out of context.

“We have offered to hold a meeting with the Friends but they have not taken up the offer.

“We are holding a pubic meeting to answer questions about the masterplan on September 25 at the Court House in Warwick at 7pm.”

A report will be given to Warwick Town Councillors at the next town council meeting on September 13 regarding the decisions that have been made about the Masterplan so far.