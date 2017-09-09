Tachbrook Road closed after suspected chemical leak

Police have cordoned off a section of Tachbrook Road after a receiving a report of a strong chemical smell at around 7pm this evening, Saturday September 9 .

Although the incident is not being treated as suspicious, the Tachbrook Road/Heathcote Lane crossroads area has been cordoned off as a precaution.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue are in attendance.

No injuries have been reported but residents are being advised to close all windows and doors to minimise any potential exposure to the possible chemical - suspected to be ammonia.

Disruption is likely to continue until tomorrow (September 10) while the incident is dealt with.

People living in the vicinity are being allowed to return to their homes and there are currently no plans to evacuate residents.

Residents of Heathcote Road and Warwick Gates areas are being asked to avoid the Tachbrook Road area.