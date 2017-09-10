Tachbrook Road reopens after factory ammonia spill contained

Tachbrook road has been reopened this morning (September 10) after being closed due to a chemical leak last night.

Tachbrook Road has been reopened after Warwickshire Fire and Rescue have safely completed the containment of an ammonia leak from a nearby factory.

Warwickshire Police said the risk to the public is very low and there are not expected to be any ill effects, however the residual odour of ammonia may remain in the area for the rest of the day.

Anyone with health concerns should contact 111 for advice.