Talented Ryton teenager out to prove she has what it takes to be a star

A gifted teenager from Ryton and her musical mother are due to appear in a national television series which showcases young talent.

Kellimarie Willis, 14, and her mum Debbie Nash are taking part in the second series of Got what it takes? on CBBC.

The first airing is on Tuesday February 7 at 4.55pm and the show continues for ten weeks. Kellimarie has been playing the guitar since she was given one for her seventh birthday and she has written more than 30 of her own songs.

She said: “Appearing on Got What It Takes? was the best experience of my life.”

“I got to meet some amazing people and I made some fabulous friends.”

Debbie is a cabaret artist in her own right and Kellimarie would sing along as her mother rehearsed in the car.

She noticed that her daughter at the age of three years possessed a fine vibrato.

Even so Kellimarie’s parents did not start to take her singing seriously until she was almost a teenager.

Since then she has given numerous live performances, gaining confidence all the time.

Got What It Takes? takes eight talented youngsters and puts them and their mothers through the mill, giving them challenges to earn points towards a place in the final in week ten.

There are three places in a sing off each week, two are won by the candidates themselves and the third is won by the mother by completing some sort of physical challenge, the better the chance of an appearance in the final which is in week ten.

The eleventh show is The Winner’s Story which culminates in a guest spot at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend alongside stars of the music industry.

For more information about Kellimarie visit www.kellimariewillis.uk