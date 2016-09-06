Team take on Wolf Run

Staff from Hellidon Lakes in Daventry made their way through 10km of mud, open water and obstacles to raise money for a children’s charity.

A group of ten runners from the hotel are aiming to raise £1,000 for the NSPCC by taking part in the Wolf Run at the weekend.

A fixture of the UK off-road endurance race calendar since 2011, the Wolf Run’s Autumn Wolf took place at Warwickshire’s Welsh Road Farm near Leamington Spa.

In the next three years QHotels are pledging to raise over £300,000 for the NSPCC, with each general manager and hotel choosing their own fundraising challenges.

Joanne Hammick, general manager of Hellidon Lakes, was keen to involve the team at the Hotel after the NSPCC Launch inspired so much interest.

She said: “The NSPCC presentation we were given at a management meeting was very emotional.

“It showed how reliant some children are on the services. As a mother to two young children, it had quite an impact on me.”

Joanne said The Wolf Run was a tough enough challenge.

“It also helped us to raise a good level of funds for the NSPCC and was the best team building opportunity my team and I could have. Working together as part of a team gets you through this gruelling challenge and I am so proud of my team for joining me in achieving this.

“To top it off I think we had fun along the way!”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Hellidon-Lakes1