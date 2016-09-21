Teenage cyclist airlifted to hospital after suffering head injuries in Leamington park

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital after going over the handlebars of his BMX bike at high speed and landing head first on concrete.

The incident happened in the area around Newbold Comyn in Leamington at about 6.15pm last night (Tuesday September 21).

An ambulance, a paramedic area support officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When crews arrived they were told by friends of the patient that he had come down a hill, gone over a mound and lost control before going over the handlebars and landing on a concrete surface. He was not wearing a helmet.

“They said that he had been unconscious for a couple of minutes and was not fully conscious at the scene.

“The lad was confused, and had obvious head injuries. He was immobilised before being airlifted to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.”