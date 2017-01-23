The Health Lottery is coming to your local area!

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire during the week beginning Sunday, January 22 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire’s HealthThrive Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery Draw in March 2012 HealthThrive CIC has raised over £1.4 million for community groups in the area, with more than £84 million being raised nationwide.

Using money raised by HealthThrive CIC through The Health Lottery, grants have been awarded by People’s Health Trust through Active Communities, a funding programme which invests in local people and groups in communities with great ideas to make their communities even better.

Past projects have included Action for Elders, which provides weekly two-hour sessions that will provide older people with activities to improve their health and well-being in Herefordshire, and Bell Green Silver Surfers, which continues to deliver weekly IT support sessions for people aged over 60 in the Bell Green area of Coventry.

Larger charities and organisations, such as MIND, Royal Voluntary Service and Scope, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthThrive CIC.

Click here to see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country, visit

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought online or in over 32,000 stores (and post offices) and there is a top prize of up to £100,000