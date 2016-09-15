Thieves lure victims into trap with fake car sale

The owners of a BMW had their vehicle stolen in Ryton-on-Dunsmore after falling victim to an elaborate con.

The incident happened on Freeboard Lane in Ryton on Tuesday and Warwickshire Police have confirmed they are investigating. A spokesperson explained: “The occupants of a white BMW 1 series arranged to meet a seller near the location to purchase a vehicle.

“On arrival, they were stopped by two vehicles, believed to be a dark coloured car and a green Toyota 4x4. Four men exited from these two vehicles and stole the BMW, before all three vehicles were driven away from the area by the suspects.

“Nobody was injured during this incident.”

The police spokesperson added that the thieves’ green 4x4 was found abandoned and badly damaged by fire shortly afterwards, close to Blooms Garden Centre on the Straight Mile in Rugby.

The victims also had cash stolen during the incident which was intended for the purchase of the arranged car sale.

DC Sam Coleman of Warwickshire Police said: “I would like to reassure the local community that incidents such as this are very rare and thankfully nobody was injured.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw any of the vehicles described above in the area at the time, or anyone seen acting suspiciously in the location of the abandoned car.

“I would also like to remind people to exercise caution when arranging to buy and sell motor vehicles. Always ensure that you arrange to meet the other party at a location you are comfortable with - if not their home address then an area where other people will be and never in a remote location.”

Contact Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 227 of September 13 if you have any information.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk