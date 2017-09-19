TK Maxx in Leamington set to open this week

The grand opening of TK Maxx’s Leamington store will be taking place this week.

The new store will be located at Leamington Shopping Park, known formerly as The Shires.

TK Maxx sells designer items at less than the recommended retail price.

As of January 2017, TK Maxx has more than 500 stores across the UK, Ireland, Poland, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

A spokesperson from TK Maxx said: “We’re delighted to be opening a brand new store in Leamington.

“We can’t wait for shoppers to walk through our doors and discover their own treasures.”

The grand opening of the Leamington store will take place on Thursday, September 21 at 9am.