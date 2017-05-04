TK Maxx makes application for Leamington Shopping Park unit

Major retail chain TK Maxx has applied to put signs up at a unit at Leamington Shopping Park suggesting it will soon be opening a branch there.

Halfords will be moving out of the unit to a new store at the retail park on the site where Kentucky Fried Chicken used to be.

And TK Maxx has now applied to put the signs up at Unit H, with the company’s name being added to the address on the application document on Warwick District Council’s website.

Speculation has been growing regarding TK Maxx opening a store in Leamington, with the owners of the Royal Priors shopping centre commenting that the retailer was ‘keen’ to take a space there in 2014.

TK Maxx is being cagey about opening a store at the shopping park.

A company spokeswoman said: “We know shoppers will be excited at the prospect of a TK Maxx store in Leamington but we don’t want to make any promises to our customers before the plans are finalised. We therefore can’t give any more information at this stage.”

Plans for the new unit, which Halfords will open on Saturday May 20, were approved by the district council in December 2015.

At the time, Ashley Collins of Royal Priors owner LaSalle Investment Management said: “Leamington is vulnerable to out-of-town retail space, and needs protection from out-of-town expansion.”