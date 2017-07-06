Tractor-load of cash for air ambulance from AGCO

The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) is reaping the rewards of an agricultural manufacturer’s charitable giving.

Employees at Stoneleigh-based AGCO, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor farm machinery brands including Massey Ferguson, voted the WNAA should benefit from the company’s annual charity fundraising efforts.

The 450-strong workforce have directed all their fundraising efforts to back the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Service, who provide rapid response to trauma and medical emergencies in the region funded entirely by donations.

Events including a mini-Olympic games, an inter-departmental bake-off, auctions and raffles.

Agnieszka Baczek, AGCO charity committee member, said: “Our aim is to involve as many people as possible and come up with fundraising ideas where there is something for everyone.”

“After a successful 12 months of activity, the Charity Committee handed over a cheque to the Warwickshire Air Ambulance for a total of £6,497.90.”