Traders announced for Warwick food festival

Traders have been announced for this year’s Warwick Food Festival.

This will be the third year that the food festival has taken place.

The applications for the festival opened in November and closed on January 6.

Organisers have now announced that more than 80 different stalls will be at the event, this includes hot food stalls, cold food stalls, alcohol stalls and other products such as jam and chocolate.

John Young of CJ’s Events said: “We are very excited about bringing this fantastic festival back to Warwick for its third year. This year will feature over 80 different stalls, as well as live cookery demonstrations, live music and some great family activities. Each year the festival has been bigger and better than its predecessor, and this one will be no exception.”

Warwick Food Festival will take place on Sunday May 28 2017 from 10am to 6pm.

Some of the traders for this year’s event have been published on the Warwick Food Festival website.

Here is the current list according to the website:

Hot Food:

63 Islands

Bare Bones Churro

Bare Bones Pizza

Barkers

Becky’s Bhajis

Café Mexico

Caribbean Fusion

Casa das Bolitas

Dumpling King

Fancy Fries

Flying Cows Burgers

Fresh Rootz

I Love Crepes

Mister V

Napton Water Buffalo

Pizza Traders

Red Banger Catering

Street Kitchen Bros.

The Emilian

The Pickled Crab

The Taste of Thailand

Vegetarian Heaven

Cold Food:

Beki’s Brownies

Brownie Brownie

Clairey’s Cakes

Daphne’s Coffee Shop

Finest Fudge Co.

I Made it Myself

Mrs Stone’s Cakes

Napton Water Buffalo

Replete Flatbreads

Savanna Biltong

W H Gayton & Sons

Alcohol:

Bearley Vineyard

Church Farm Brewery

Firkin BBQ

Hay Wines

Pimms Bubbles

Pimms Plus

Secco Cart

Shakespeare Distil

The Little Big Ale Co.

Wine Poole

Products:

Beez Neez Honey

Blueberry Hill Patisserie

Cambreys

Henley Chocolates

Jethro’s

Lazystorm.com

Little Garlic Plate

Magic Porridge Pot

Monsoon Estate Coffee

Not Just Jams

Prices Spices

Sprigfield Kitchen

The Olive Stall

Vinegar Tips

Wood In Essence