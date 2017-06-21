Training exercise for suspicious package incident to take place at Warwick Castle this evening

Police and emergency services staff will be part of a training exercise taking place at Warwick Castle after it closes to the public this evening (Wednesday).

The exercise will test how the services and staff at the castle respond in a suspicious package incident.

Volunteers will act as castle visitors.

Supt Emma Bastone from Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police said: “Warwick Castle approached us to ask if we could support a training exercise at this iconic venue.

“During the evening we will be testing how both staff at the castle and our officers respond to a suspicious package incident.

“I would like to emphasise that the exercise is not being carried out in response to any threat and is simply good practice for us to work with iconic venues that attract a large number of people in order to test our emergency plans.

“These operations help staff and the emergency services ensure that, should the worst happen, our response is effective and well-coordinated.”

Those living nearby may see more blue light vehicles in the area than usual however the exercise will be self-contained within the grounds and disruption should be kept to a minimum.

Nick Blofeld, the divisional director for the Merlin Entertainment Group which is the operator for Warwick Castle, said: ”We want our guests to feel safe when they visit.

“This kind of test helps to ensure our security procedures follow best practice and are aligned with the local emergency services.

“The safety of our guests and team members has always been our top priority, like other major visitor destinations, we continually evaluate our comprehensive security plans.”