BREAKING: Van driver injured after hedge crash near Warmington

A van driver is injured after being involved in a collision with a hedge near Warmington this morning (Monday, September 4).

Emergency services were called to B4100 Banbury Road after the incident near Hill Farm at around 9.45am.

Work is ongoing to deal with the crash – Camp Lane is closed from the B4100 to B4089 at Edgehill, according to the AA.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said the driver suffered a back injury but is trapped in the van because of the hedge.

The spokesman added they will likely be sent to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for treatment.

More to follow.