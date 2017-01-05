Kenilworth Station opening delayed until December 2017

The opening of Kenilworth’s railway station has been delayed until December 2017, Warwickshire County Council has confirmed.

After discussions between Warwickshire County Council, Jeremy Wright MP, the Department for Transport and Network Rail, it was decided the opening date should be pushed back to Sunday December 10.

Jeremy Wright MP said: “The Secretary of State for Transport has said that although the station delivery is on track, the main delays to the introduction of the new service are being caused by issues around the signalling project.

“Whilst this is disappointing, it does give a definite opening date after a number of slipped deadlines. I have written to Network Rail to seek assurance that the December 2017 deadline is met.”

Cllr Peter Butlin, portfolio holder for transport and planning at the council, said: “Whilst the station will be delivered by the County Council on time, Network Rail has been unable to meet the agreed dates to deliver the track and signalling works to enable the new train service at the station.

Leader of the council Cllr Izzi Seccombe has also written to Martin Frobisher, Programme Director of Network Rail, requiring an unconditional commitment from Network Rail that it will do all it can to ensure the station is open and served by trains by the new deadlines.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.