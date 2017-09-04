UPDATE: Van driver injured after tree crash near Warmington

A driver was seriously injured after his van hit a tree side on near Warmington this morning (Monday, September 4).

Emergency services were called to B4100 Banbury Road after the incident near Hill Farm at around 9.45am.

The inside of the van after crashing into a tree. Photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service NNL-170409-142340001

The driver, a man, suffered chest and back injuries and had to be cut from his vehicle by firefighters as he was trapped and unconscious.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for treatment for what was described as serious injures, not thought to be life threatening.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a small Renault van that had collided with a tree side on causing significant intrusion on the passenger side of the vehicle.

“Thankfully, there was no one in the passenger side of the vehicle given the damage.

“The driver, a middle-aged man was initially unconscious and had also suffered chest and back injuries.

“He was immobilised and treated at the scene before being taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Camp Lane was closed from the B4100 to B4089 at Edgehill but reopened this afternoon.