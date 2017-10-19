Trapped driver seriously injured after two-car crash near Wellesbourne

A man was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a two car crash near Wellesbourne last night (Wednesday October 18) which left him trapped.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A429 Ettington Road at 11.15pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a rapid response paramedic and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A WMAS spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find two cars with front end damage, one of which still had the driver, a man, trapped inside.

“Ambulance staff, who were told the man had lost consciousness prior to their arrival, worked closely with the fire service to safely free him from the car.

“Once free, he was treated for leg and elbow fractures and sedated by the air ambulance doctor in order to stabilise his condition. He was then transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“There were two patients from the second car, both who had suffered minor injuries and did not require further treatment at hospital.”