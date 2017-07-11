Travel feature: gopili search engine can be gateway to great trips for Leamington families

With the summer holidays nearly upon us a lot of parents within easy commuting distance to Leamington will be wondering how they are going to keep the kids entertained this summer.

Using the gopili travel search engine we have found a selection of trips which allow two adults and two kids to travel to a handful of lovely UK destinations for under £150.

Cambridge

Whitby is a seaside town in Yorkshire, split by the stunning River Esk. On the East Cliff, overlooking the North Sea.

Home to the ruined Gothic Whitby Abbey was Bram Stoker’s inspiration for Dracula this is a great place to escape with the kids for bank holiday, not only is it beautiful but it is historic.

If you are feeling fit then nearby to the town centre is the stunning Church of St Mary which can be reached by climbing 199 steps and offers stunning views of the coast.

Liverpool

The Captain Cook Memorial Museum, in the house where Cook once lived is a fun day out for all with lots of displays of local paintings and maps.

And if the sun does shine then pop down to the west of town which is home West Cliff Beach, lined with cute little beach huts.

Travel via the MegaBus from Leamington for £21 per person return and £84 for the whole family to get there and back.

Cambridge is the perfect spot to while away a long weekend with the family.

Weather permitting you can enjoy a spot of punting down the River Cam, a picnic in one of the cities stunning parks or join a walking tour of the city and soak up the history and beauty of this university town.

Get on a National Express Bus for £37 return from Leamington coach station to Cambridge direct per person.

The round trip for a family of four costs £149.

For just £12 return on the MegaBus or £39 return on the train, people in Leamington can enjoy a trip to Liverpool for a long weekend.

The maritime city has lots to offer visitors as ferries cruise the waterfront, where the iconic mercantile buildings known as the “Three Graces” – Royal Liver Building, Cunard Building and Port of Liverpool Building – stand on the Pier Head can be enjoyed.

For musical inspiration the city was also the birthplace and the hometown of The Beatles.



