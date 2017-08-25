Travellers leave Eagle Rec in Leamington

Travellers have now moved off of the Eagle Rec park in Leamington.

And another group camped at Redland Road park in Leamington have been served court papers by Warwick District Council and the police ahead of a hearing to repossess the land today.

The group, including more than 20 caravans, set up camp on the site last Thursday night after they ordered to move on from the Bates Memorial Park in Kenilworth where they had been staying.

Last week travellers moved onto Twycross Park in the Woodloes area of Warwick. Throughout the week residents were subjected to noise, cars churning up the park and eggs being thrown at windows.

On Monday the group of travellers moved off the park leaving large amounts of rubbish in their wake.

Residents have since carried out a cleanup operation.