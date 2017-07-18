Travellers set up camp on private land in Leamington

A group of travellers have set up camp on private land in Leamington after accessing the land yesterday evening (Monday July 17).

Warwickshire Police said they received reports of travellers accessing a site off Rock Mill Lane near the Portobello Bridge at around 6.10pm.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “I can confirm that we received reports of a group of travellers at a premises on Rock Mill Lane.

“This is on private land, so information and guidance has been passed to the owner for what they can do to move the group on.

“The local Safer Neighbourhood Team has attended to speak with the group, and will be doing patrols in the local area, as usual.”