Travellers set up illegal camps at Newbold Comyn and off Edmondscote Road

Travellers have again set up a camp at the car park in Newbold Comyn and have been asked to leave the land.

Warwick district council received reports on Monday morning that the travellers had arrived at Newbold Comyn on Friday.

Officers from Private Sector Housing visited with the Police on Monday and issued with a notice of direction to leave the land giving them 24 hours to vacate the site.

As they did not leave, witness statements were passed onto the council’s solicitors yesterday and they are applying to the courts today (Wednesday) for a date for a hearing to obtain possession of the land.

Also, travellers who had previously been camped at Saltisford Comyn in Warwick moved onto the the a site of Edmondscote Road in Leamington on Monday evening.

Council officers visited with the police on Tuesday morning to issue them with the 24 hour notice of direction to leave land which expired at noon today.

Last week, a concerned member of the public took pictures of a camp set up near the children’s play area off the Birmingham Road in Warwick.

He said this was not the first time travellers had used the site.