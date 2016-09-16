Tree on rail line between Banbury and Leamington causing chaos

Chiltern rail services from and to Banbury are currently being held up due to a fallen tree.

The stormy weather and high winds have felled a tree on the rail line directly between Banbury train station and Royal Leamington Spa delaying the movement of trains while it is safely cleared.

The disruption is not just confined to journeys from Banbury heading north but is also delaying trains travelling from London Marylebone.

Chiltern are advising passengers to delay travel from Marylebone station if possible.

At 14.30 Chiltern Rail were still unable to give an estimate to how long the disruption would last.

More updates as we get them.