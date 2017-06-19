Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ Kenilworth sports fan who died in tragic holiday accident

Tributes have been paid to a ‘wonderful’ and ‘loving’ Kenilworth sports fan who died in a tragic accident while on holiday in Poland last week.

But Richard Bunt, who was 33, was able to save the lives of six others as he decided to donate his organs to help patients in need of transplants.

From left: Tom Grunfeld (friend), Richard Bunt, Andrew Bunt and Nigel Bunt at Wembley for Coventry's Checkatrade Trophy win

His family released this statement following his death: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of our wonderful son, Richard, who died on Tuesday June 13 after a tragic accident in Poland.

“He brought so much happiness to our lives and was a loving husband, caring son and brother, friend and colleague.

“Richard affected so many lives with his love, his brilliant humour and everyday acts of kindness. We take great strength from knowing that his final gift was his greatest of all – donating his organs to save six people – giving other families so much joy and hope.

“He will always be treasured by us and by everyone who knew him and we are immensely proud of the man he was.

“We would like to thank all the kind people who helped and prayed for Richard and also thank our family and friends around the world.

“We ask that our family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Richard, who loved sport and was an ardent supporter of Coventry City FC, was on holiday with his close friends in Krakow, Poland, on Friday June 9.

While travelling to their accommodation on an electric tourist vehicle, Richard fell out of the vehicle when trying to retrieve his sunglasses, badly hitting his head.

After treatment on the scene he was taken to Krakow University Hospital and had surgery to stop a bleed on the brain.

Following the surgery he was placed in a coma but tragically his injuries were too severe. After extensive tests, doctors – in consultation with specialists in the UK – confirmed that he was clinically dead.

During this time he was surrounded by his wife, parents, brother, mother in law, sister in law, aunt, uncle and eight of his closest friends.

In his final hours, Richard donated his organs to help Polish people in desperate need of a transplant.

The transplants helped six patients, both male and female. Doctors said the impact of his actions was ‘immeasurable’.

Richard was born on September 7, 1983 in Leamington and he grew up at the family home in Kenilworth.

He went to St Augustine’s RC Primary School and Princethorpe College and later graduated with a BA in International Business Studies from Sheffield Hallam University in 2006.

He then spent a short time working locally for Chinasearch – where he met the love of his life, Lucy. They married in 2015 and lived in London.

His love of Coventry City meant he was at Wembley with his father and brother and many friends for their recent Checkatrade Trophy final victory – a day he described as one of the best of his life.

Details of Richard’s funeral have not yet been announced.