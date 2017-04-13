Trio of Kenilworth blood donors honoured for their selfless giving

Three dedicated blood donors from Kenilworth who have potentially saved more than 900 lives have been recognised by NHS Blood and Transplant for their loyalty and commitment.

The donors, who had collectively made 313 donations, were honoured for their lifesaving efforts with commemorative medals at the ceremony at Dunchurch Park Hotel.

They joined 32 other blood donors from across Warwickshire with all those at the ceremony having donated on at least 100 occasions.

Martyn Taylor, 77, who works in retail for Tesco, has been giving blood for more than 30 years since the blood collection teams visited Rolls Royce where he used to work.

He said: “Giving blood is entirely painless and a very slick set up.

“We are now told which hospitals our blood goes too which is great to know.”

65-year-old Mick Ryan, who works as a driver, has given blood 104 times.

Mick said: “I have been in hospital three times and seen first hand just how much blood is needed every day.

“Giving blood really does help others.”

Brenda Young, 71, retired, also received her award for donating 106 times.

Guest speaker Natasha Pollock, from Stratford upon Avon, thanked donors for the 39 units of blood which saved her life on Christmas day in 2015 after a complicated emergency c-section

Natasha said: “I just wouldn’t be alive without blood donors.

“My children wouldn’t have their mother and my husband wouldn’t have his wife.”

Karen Healy, Senior Marketing Coordinator at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “These loyal donors are very special to us, which is why such an event gives us the opportunity to say a real heartfelt thanks.

“Between them, they have saved thousands of lives and improved the lives of countless others who have required blood transfusions.

“These donors are an inspiration to us all.”

Anyone who is fit and healthy, weighs over 7 stone 12 lbs (50kg) and are aged between 17 and 66 (up to 70 if you have given blood before) should be able to give blood. Visit www.blood.co.uk