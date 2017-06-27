Two 15-year-old girls from Kenilworth missing

Warwickshire Police is appealing for information to the whereabouts of two missing 15-year-old girls from Kenilworth.

Eleanor Price and Isla Franco have been missing since yesterday afternoon (Monday June 26).

Eleanor is described as white, approximately 4ft 11in tall with shoulder-length wavy black hair.

She was last seen at approximately 3.30pm at her address on Moorlands Avenue and is believed to have travelled to Coventry.

Isla Franco, who also goes by the name Santiago, is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with wavy black hair with blue highlight tips.

She is believed to be wearing grey skinny jeans, a burgundy t-shirt and blue trainers.

Isla was last seen at approximately 4.15pm at her address in Keeling Road

The two girls are believed to be travelling together.

Police believe they have travelled from Coventry to Birmingham before proceeding down to Harrow in London.

Anyone who may have seen the girls or has any information relating to their whereabouts should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 381 of June 26 for Eleanor or 355 of June 26 for Isla.