Two armed robberies at McColl’s stores in Warwick and Sydenham on same day

Police are investigating two armed robberies which took place at McColl’s convenience stores in Warwick and Sydenham yesterday (Tuesday August 1).

The first incident took place at around 4.40pm. It is reported that two offenders had entered the McColl’s store at the precinct in The Spinney, Warwick, and attempted to steal money from the till.

Staff had raised an alarm and the offenders fled empty handed.

Both offenders were seen getting into a mint-green coloured Peugeot parked close by in Patten Road, and made off in the direction towards Millbank.

Shortly after, at around 5pm, a second incident took place in which two men had entered the McColl’s store in Stanley Court in Sydenham.

One of the offenders is reported to have been armed with a bladed weapon. He made threats of violence to a member of staff, and demanded money from the till, before leaning over and grabbing a large amount of cash.

Both offenders have then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

There are no reported injuries, but the victims were shaken by the ordeal.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We believe that these incidents are linked and I would urge anyone with information about any of these robberies to come forward.”

“We are especially keen to speak anyone who was outside the stores at the time that can provide details of the vehicle registration of the mint coloured Peugeot used to flee the scene.”

The first offender is described as a white man, between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build.

He was wearing a grey hooded top, black trouser bottoms and a blue multi-coloured mask covering the lower half of his face.

The second is described as a white man, 20-30 years old, approximately 6ft tall and of a medium build.

He was wearing a grey hooded top with black Adidas stripes down the side, black trouser bottoms, and a dark coloured neck-roll covering the lower part of his face.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has yet to come forward should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 92 of July 29.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.