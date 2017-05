Two people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Kenilworth.

The robbery took place on Wednesday evening at around 10.45pm at Tesco Express on Leyes Lane.

A 29-year-old man from Leamington was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody at this time.

A 22-year-old woman from Leamington was also arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

She has been released under investigation.