Two burglaries reported in Kenilworth

Two burglaries have been reported at homes in Kenilworth over the past few days.

The first happened at a house in Bullimore Grove between midnight on Tuesday August 15 and 3.45pm on Saturday August 19.

Burglars got into the back garden and then kicked in the lower panel of the back door into the house.

They carried out a search of all rooms, causing damage, but nothing was stolen. The offenders also damaged security devices.

This is incident 294 of August 19.

The second burglary took place in Hyde Road between 11.30am and 6.30pm on Monday August 21.

It is believed the burglars got in through an insecure front door. Once inside they stole a handbag from the lounge before making off.

This is incident 342 of August 21.

Anyone with any information about either burglary should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.