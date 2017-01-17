Two Castles Run entry will be through ballot system for first time

Runners who want to take part in the popular Two Castles 10k between Warwick and Kenilworth will have to enter through a ballot system for the first time in the event’s history.

Capped at 4,000 entries, organisers Kenilworth Rotary Club decided on the new system after the online application system was projected to fill in less than 15 minutes for the 2017 run, which takes place on Sunday June 11.

Two Castles Run 2016 First junior Sam Doxey with runner up Dean Mawby. MHLC two-castles NNL-161206-143348009

Registration for the ballot will open from midday on Wednesday, February 1 and close at 11.59pm on Tuesday, February 14.

Organisers said extending the window meant everyone who would like to enter has a fair chance to obtain a place and, in particular, new runners have more time to apply.

Applicants must enter all their details on registration, including bank card details, however no payment will be taken until a place has been confirmed by e-mail. Successful applicants will be notified on March 1 and payment then taken.

Warwick-based legal firm Blythe Liggins will be the headline sponsor of the popular event for the 12th consecutive year, along with fielding a team of runners.

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner, said: “The Two Castles run is an excellent event and we are delighted to be supporting it once again. The decision to move to a ballot system, which is obviously used so successfully with major events such as the London Marathon, is also a much fairer way to ensure registration for the thousands who wish to take part in this popular run.”

www.twocatlesrun.org.uk