Two fatal collisions including one near Kenilworth

Two men have died after separate crashes over the weekend.

The first happened on the A46 at Kenilworth on Saturday night.

An ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene after a call at 8.45pm reporting a car had left the road and gone down an embankment.

It quickly became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

The second incident happened on the A45 Coventry Road, close to Birmingham Airport at 12.15pm on Sunday afternoon.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene after multiple 999 calls reporting a motorcyclist crashing and suffering serious injuries.

On arrival, it was immediately apparent that nothing could be done to save the young man’s life and he too was confirmed dead at the scene.