Two taken to hospital after car crash in Kenilworth this morning

Two patients have been taken to hospital after two cars were involved in a crash in Kenilworth this morning (Wednesday July 19).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the crash on Warwick Road south of the St John’s gyratory near Rouncil Lane at just before 8am.

The aftermath of the crash. Picture: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman said one patient, a 62-year-old woman, was complaining of hip pain.

Both patients were able to get out of their cars on their own, and both were taken to Warwick Hospital with minor injuries.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended, but they did not need to free either of the patients. They isolated the electrics on both cars and returned to base.