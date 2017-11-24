Two Warwick schools ranked among top ten West Midlands secondary schools

Two schools in Warwick have been ranked in the top ten best Secondary Schools in the West Midlands.

The top performing schools in the region have been revealed in the annual Sunday Times Parent Power.

Both Warwick School and Kings’s High School have made it into the list of the top 10 Independent Schools in the West Midlands.

Warwick School has been ranked as the fifth best independent school and King’s High was ranked eighth best independent school in the region in the survey.

Both school have maintained their ranking from last year’s Parent Power survey.

King Edwards and King Edward VI High School for Girls in Birmingham were ranked first and second respectively in the category.

In Warwickshire, Rugby School was the highest ranking establishment in fourth for the region.

The guide contains the UK’s top 2,000 state and independent schools, ranked by their latest academic results, and searchable by postcode, town, local authority and name of school.

As well as assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally. There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades at GCSE. For English and Maths at GCSE, the new grades outcomes of 9 and 8 are treated as the equivalent to an A* grade, and grade 7s the equivalent to an A grade.

They are published several weeks ahead of the official Government tables for secondary school performance.