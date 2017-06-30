University of Warwick students inspire next generation of female engineers

Pupils at a school in Leamington Spa have celebrated International Women in Engineering Day with a hands-on, fun workshop led by young female engineers from Warwick University.

Students of the School of Engineering, worked alongside Kingsley School Year 7 and 8 girls, guiding them through engineering skills-based activities and problem solving, using teamwork.

Careers Coordinator, Sarah Bennett, said: “At Kingsley we explore gender stereotyping and promote strong female role models from an early age, as well as tackling misconceptions about roles.

“We are launching a new STEM club in the Prep School next year, with the finishing touches happening to our exciting new Innovation Station.

“We aim to stimulate and inform our pupils with inspirational speakers and workshops to encourage their passions regarding all STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) career opportunities, and are proud supporters of the International Women in Engineering Day campaign.”

International Women in Engineering Day takes place annually on June 23 to raise the profile of women in engineering and possible careers.