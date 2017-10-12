UPDATE: Elderly woman hit by car near Sainsbury’s in Kenilworth has life-threatening injuries

An elderly woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car this lunchtime near Sainsbury’s in Kenilworth.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene just after 12.30pm today (Thursday October 12) to reports of a white BMW having hit the woman.

She was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said officers were in the area and managing traffic.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Anyone who saw anything should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 156 of October 12.