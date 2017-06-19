UPDATE: Man released under investigation following arrest after police pursuit in Kenilworth

A man has been released under investigation following his arrest after a police pursuit in Kenilworth last weekend.

Officers from Operation Patrol Unit Warwickshire were sent to the scene on the evening of Sunday June 18 after a vehicle was seen behaving suspiciously in Farmer Ward Road.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “The vehicle is reported to have failed to stop for police.

“A 56 year-old man from Birmingham was later arrested on Glasshouse Lane. He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of intent to supply class A drugs.”

Anyone with any further information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 366 of June 18.