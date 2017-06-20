UPDATE: Notice served to travellers in Warwick

Notice has been served to travellers that were spotted in Warwick today (Tuesday).

Last week a group of travellers moved onto the Central Ajax Football Club site, which is on Hampton Road.

Club members were becoming increasingly concerned that their annual summer tournament would have to be cancelled because of the traveller encampments.

The tournament helps bring in thousands of pounds of revenue for the club and also sees around 1,000 children taking part over the weekend.

Despite concerns, the travellers moved off the site last Wednesday evening (June 14) and because of a rallying community effort the tournament was able to go ahead last weekend.

Now travellers have been spotted on the Myton Fields car park.

Linda Bromley, on behalf of the Friends of St Nicholas Park, said: “There are three vans on there this morning.

“The gate to Myton Fields was still open at 11pm last night whether the gate was broken into we don’t know but it is supposed to be closed at 8pm by the district council.

“We have informed the council about the travellers and they are taking steps.

“We are waiting to see what action is taken. There are three vans here now but there is a possibility for more.”

Recently Warwick district council approved a feasibility study to take place to look into making Myton Fields car park an all-year round car park as well as looking into a new bridge in the area.

Linda said: “We are worried about the plans for the Myton Fields car park to be an all year round car park. We are concerned that if the gates are open all the time this could happen at any time.

“At the moment it is closed during the winter and at summer the gates are locked at 8pm.

“We are worried if it is open all year round it will be open to travellers all year round.

“This is also a reason why we wanted CCTV put onto Myton Fields, which we have been trying to get for years.”

A spokesperson from Warwick district council said: “Warwick District Council received reports yesterday evening of seven caravans on Myton Fields.

“Officers visited the site at 9.00am this morning and there were two caravans left, one of which was hitching up to leave.

“A Warwick district council officer visited Myton Fields at 11.00am this morning with the police and served Notice of Direction to Leave by 3.00pm today on the remaining caravan.

“The matter has been referred to our Solicitor to commence legal proceedings to obtain a possession order.”