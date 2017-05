Around 1,900 homes in Warwick were without power this afternoon (Tuesday, May 9) but has electricity has returned to every home now.

The power cut in northwest Warwick, around the CV34 area, was first reported to Western Power at about 2.50pm.

Nearly 2,000 homes were affected initially, but within 20 minutes it was down to 760 homes, before full power was restored at around 3.30pm.