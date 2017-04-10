Update: travellers at Whitnash playing field served with eviction notice by police

Police have served an eviction notice to travellers which gives them 24 hours to leave Washbourne Fields in Whitnash.

The travellers arrived at the park in large numbers on Friday evening and have set up a large unauthorised encampment including more than 50 caravans plus vehicles.

The section 61 notice, served today at 3pm, informs the travellers they have 24 hours to leave the land otherwise they will be evicted by officers.

The town’s Safer Neighbourhood Team is asking residents to still call 999 in an emergency or 101 for an non emergency to report any incidents.