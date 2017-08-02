UPDATE: Travellers have until Thursday morning to leave Southam College playing fields

Travellers who set up camp on Southam College’s playing fields last Saturday have until 10am tomorrow to leave (Thursday August 3).

Cllr Andy Crump said the delay was down to ‘unforseen circumstances’. He said he could not go into further detail over the reasons.

The police received a call about the encampment at 4pm on Saturday July 29. The land is owned privately by the Stowe Valley multi-academy trust, who will deal with the clean-up operation.