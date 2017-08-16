UPDATE: Travellers in Kenilworth park create mess after leaving

Travellers who set up camp in a Kenilworth park this week have now gone, but left a mess behind.

Around 20 caravans managed to access Bates Memorial Field at around 9pm on Tuesday August 15.

Some of the mess left behind

The police issued the travellers a 24-hour notice to leave on Thursday August 17, and the group decided to leave at around 9.30pm on that day.

Kenilworth town councillor Marilyn Bates, who lives in nearby Thornby Avenue, went out to look at the park this morning (Friday August 18).

She said: “There is a lot of mess as expected, but it could have been worse.

“One of my neighbours said there was a very bad smell in his garden and there was human faeces against his fence which he has cleared up.”

A clean-up operation is underway this morning.

Warwick district councillor Pat Cain said new locks were being installed on the gates this weekend, and the council were ordering in bollards to stop vehicles accessing the site.

She said: “I did speak to the travellers when they first arrived. I asked them how long they were planning to be there. They said ‘only a couple of days’.

“They were quite amenable and weren’t nasty people as far as that went.”

And she said the council needed to find 31 permanent sites for travellers to avoid this situation happening again. She added: “The sooner we find sites for them, the better.”