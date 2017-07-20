UPDATE: Travellers return to Warwick just days after leaving

Travellers have been spotted back in Warwick just days after they left.

Last week travellers moved onto a site on Tapping Way and earlier this week they vacated the site leaving their mess behind.

Taylor Wimpey, who own the land, organised a clean-up operation for the land.

On Tuesday travellers were then spotted on land on Rock Mill Lane in Leamington.

Last night (Wednesday), just two days after the travellers left, a group of travellers moved back onto the Tapping Way site.

Another group was also spotted on Myton Fields.

Councillor Martyn Ashford said: “With every invasion of travellers we get angry residents and quite rightly so.

“All I ask is that people exercise certain restraint with the authorities dealing with it. The last thing I want is people to get into trouble taking action.

“The authorities need to get wise to how travellers operate. The law needs to change to enable easy eviction of travellers. We are aware we are pursuing transit sites at the moment but will take time. A quicker solution is needed in order to address this problem.”

A spokesperson from Taylor Wimpey said: “We can confirm that a group of travellers have unlawfully accessed and are currently occupying land off Tapping Way in Warwick.

“As the owner of this land, we are in the process of taking action to ensure the travellers are moved on from the site as soon as possible.”

Myton Fields is owned by Warwick District Council.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “We have visited the travellers with the Police this morning and have served a notice to leave by 12pm tomorrow.

Cllr Ashford said the bailiffs are due to visit the site on Monday.