UPDATE:Tree on rail line between Banbury and Leamington causing chaos

Chiltern rail services from and to Banbury are currently being held up due to a fallen tree.

The stormy weather and high winds have felled a tree on the rail line directly between Banbury train station and Royal Leamington Spa delaying the movement of trains while it is safely cleared.

The disruption is not just confined to journeys from Banbury heading north but is also delaying trains travelling from London Marylebone.

Chiltern are advising passengers to delay travel from Marylebone station if possible.

At 14.30 Chiltern Rail were still unable to give an estimate to how long the disruption would last.

Train journeys between Banbury and Royal Leamington Spa will likely be cancelled or delayed until 6pm.

The following journeys have been cancelled; 16:24 London Marylebone to Birmingham Snow Hill, 18:02 London Marylebone to High Wycombe, 18:51 High Wycombe to London Marylebone.

The following trains have been delayed; 2:10 London Marylebone to Birmingham Moor Street due 13:59 - This train has been delayed between Banbury and Leamington Spa by 117 minutes.

13:10 London Marylebone to Birmingham Moor Street - This train has been delayed at Banbury and is now 70 minutes late.

13:40 London Marylebone to Birmingham Snow Hill -This train has been delayed at Banbury and is now 40 minutes late.

13:55 Birmingham Moor Street to London Marylebone - This train has been delayed at Leamington Spa and is now 31 minutes late.

14:04 Banbury to London Marylebone -This train has been delayed from Banbury and is now 26 minutes late.

14:10 London Marylebone to Birmingham Moor Street - This train will be terminated at Banbury. This train will no longer call at Leamington Spa, Warwick Parkway, Solihull and Birmingham Moor Street.

14:12 Birmingham Snow Hill to London Marylebone - This train has been delayed at Leamington Spa and is now 30 minutes late.

14:55 Birmingham Moor Street to London Marylebone - This train will be started from Banbury. This train will no longer call at Birmingham Moor Street, Solihull, Warwick Parkway and Leamington Spa.

15:12 Birmingham Snow Hill to London Marylebone - This train will be started from Birmingham Moor Street. This train will call additionally at High Wycombe. This train will no longer call at Birmingham Snow Hill.

15:32 Leamington Spa to Stratford-Upon-Avon - This train will be starting late from Leamington Spa.

18:15 London Marylebone to Kidderminster - This train will call additionally at High Wycombe.

18:18 London Marylebone to Oxford Parkway - This train will call additionally at Beaconsfield.

18:21 London Marylebone to Bicester North - This train will call additionally at Gerrards Cross.

18:24 London Marylebone to Stratford-Upon-Avon - This train will call additionally at Wembley Stadium.