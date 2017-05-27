Urgent appeal to find missing Kenilworth boy

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a missing 16-year-old boy from Kenilworth.

Jamie Sidwell has not been seen since he left his home in Raglan Grove, Kenilworth on Thursday (May 25) at around 11.30pm

Jamie Sidwell NNL-170527-151257001

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build with dark brown hair. He was wearing a black vest top, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers with a white sole. He also wears a crucifix on a chain around his neck.

Police are concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is please call them on 101 quoting reference 521 of 25 May 2017.

You can also contact the Missing People charity on 116 000 www.missingpeople.org.uk