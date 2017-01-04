Vandals spray graffiti on Abbey Fields pavilion

Vandals have sprayed graffiti on the walls of the pavilion in Abbey Fields, angering many residents.

The graffiti is believe to have appeared at some point between Christmas and New Year. Obscene language has been daubed on the wall near to the lake and by the swimming pool, and ‘CV3’ also appears on the walls several times.

Kenilworth mayor Cllr Richard Davies said: “I’d very much like to see the people who did this brought to account, simply to discourage other people from doing it.

“The worst thing is what they’ve done is ruin the children’s playground and cheapen the whole area, particularly with the obscene language where kids go to feed the ducks. It’s clearly deliberately offensive.

“We’ve had graffiti gangs in Kenilworth about five or six years ago. They did the bus shelter in Abbey Hill, but they were caught and prosecuted.”

Cllr Davies confirmed he would be talking to Warwick District Council about cleaning the graffiti, as the pavilion is district council property.

Commenting on the Facebook page ‘Spotted: Kenilworth’, Tony Sewell said: “I have to say that I am appalled by the graffiti in Abbey Fields.

“The bowls hut as stood for years and never been vandalised like this in my memory.

“If the friends of Abbey Fields are reading this then I would like to volunteer to help clean or paint the hut.”

And Mark Robbins said: “I took my kids there on Monday and was disappointed to see all that over the walls. I thought two-year-olds drew on walls.”

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101.