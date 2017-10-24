Victorian painting of Warwick to go to auction

A Victorian painting of Warwick is set to go to an auction tomorrow (Wednesday).

The painting is a Victorian watercolour piece of Warwick Castle.

A photo of Warwick Castle in May 2016.

The artwork, which is called ‘Warwick Castle’ was created by Edward Tucker (1825-1909).

Edward Tucker was a Victorian landscape and seascape painter, who has been exhibited at the Royal Academy.

‘Warwick Castle’ is set to go to the 25 Blythe Road auction in London tomorrow (Wednesday October 25) with an estimate guide price £200-£300.

The painting is lot 37 in the auction.

To look at the auction listings click here.