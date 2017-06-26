VIDEO: WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT - Investigation claims local pig farm is “vision of hell”

A pig farm housing 15,000 animals in Oxhill has been described as a ‘vision of hell’.

The conditions at Hogwood Pig Farm were filmed by the vegan and animal welfare organisation VIVA and exposed in a spread in the Daily Mirror.

The activists said conditions at Brian Hobill’s pig farm revealing some of the worst conditions they had ever seen.

“Hogwood hides a catalogue of pain and suffering,” said VIVA founder Juliet Gellatley.

“Pigs were so tightly crammed into a disgustingly dirty industrial unit that it was hard to walk through them.

“Many were covered in lacerations and all were smeared in filth. In another shed, pigs were kept in groups in bare concrete cells with slatted wooden gangways.

Pigs at Hogwood Farm

“There was the cynical addition of a chain with plastic sheathing for biting hung limply, its novelty value long gone. This is to meet the government’s pathetic recommendations on ‘environmental enrichment’!

“No straw, no bedding, just harsh, soiled floors, concrete walls and a life filled with utter boredom, frustration and no outlet for those active, intelligent, inquisitive minds. This, it is claimed, are the best animal welfare conditions in the world,” she said.

The organisation’s undercover video shows farrowing/birthing crates (which do not allow the sow to turn around), overcrowding, tail mutilations and numerous dead and extremely sick pigs.

“We found sick pigs were found dumped in gangways, surrounded by dead pigs with no access to food or water,” said Ms Gellatley. “Others were found dying in a filthy shed festooned in cobwebs. Farm Animal Welfare Council (FAWC) guidelines state dead animals should be removed from the living and diseased animals should be kept in isolation.”

One of the most disturbing scenes is of a group of adults eating the corpse of another pig.

“Cannibalism is not natural behaviour for pigs and is caused by this bleak environment,” said Ms Gellatley. “Viewers will see in the same pen, tucked away in a corner, are two pig skulls, a jaw and a leg. Presumably they are from pigs that have died and their carcasses left there to rot.”

She claimed basic sanitation was nowhere to be found.

“Water troughs were soiled and everywhere pigs were covered in their own excreta. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) specifically advise pigs’ water troughs should be cleaned regularly and faecal matter should be removed in a timely manner.

“Outside one of the many sheds housing these animals was a large wheelbarrow filled with the bodies of over 30 dead pigs, in varying states of decay, demonstrating the high mortality rate at this farm; as well as complete disregard for hygiene.”

Ms Gellatley said the government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has, over several years, ignored widespread and serious animal welfare issues on factory farms reported to them.

“They are more concerned with protecting farmers’ profit than investigating our reports of serious animal welfare breaches,” said Ms Galletley.

She said there was a disturbing lack of prosecutions pointing to a ‘failure by the UK government to treat the welfare of animals on factory farms with the seriousness it deserves’.

“I witnessed a mother giving birth on to a concrete floor. She was trapped inside a metal crate - a legal device used across Britain’s factory farms. Anyone with a heart seeing the state of animals in today’s modern farms would want factory farming to end. Hogwood Farm typifies large -cale, institutionalised cruelty, sanctioned by government and it must end.”

The Banbury Guardian tried unsuccessfully to contact farm owner Brian Hobill.

However the Daily Mirror quoted him as saying: “The care of our animals is our top priority. The pictures taken by Juliet Gellatley, leader of an extremist vegan group, do not represent the general health of the animals on the farm.

“There does appear to be shortcomings on deadstock removal. However, we will review our policies and ensure these are followed.”

The Mirror reported Mr Hobill’s claim to have CCTV of Ms Galletley ‘manipulating the scene, saying: “Therefore we cannot be completely sure as to the accuracy or intent of this footage.”

Ms Galletley said: “The only pigs touched were a dying one which I comforted and a ‘runt’ piglet in distress which I gently moved to his mother’s teat.”

An APHA spokesperson told the Banbury Guardian: “APHA takes potential breaches of animal welfare legislation very seriously and investigates all allegations. Where welfare regulations are breached, appropriate action is taken.”