Volunteers work on woodland reserve which could become sanctuary for people

Volunteers from Leamington based recruitment firm Fuel Recruitment and charity Age UK Warwickshire have rolled up their sleeves to bring back into use an overgrown acre and a half of rich woodland which is being made more accessible for students and older people with dementia.

The Woodland reserve, which is located within Campion School boundary in Leamington was first planted back in 2004, as a project to encourage pupils from nearby schools to get involved with nature and the environment.

The new partnership between Age UK Warwickshire, Campion School and the Tree Council has the potential to be a sanctuary for people living with dementia and their carers on planned visits.

It could also be a learning hub for school children interested in nature and the environment.