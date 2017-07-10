Wait is nearly over for Leamington Carnival

Fabulous floats and colourful characters are set to parade through the streets of Leamington for the town’s carnival on Saturday (July 15),

The event will include a full parade through the centre of the town and a festival at the Pump Room Gardens.

This year's Leamington Carnival parade NNL-161107-170012001

In April the event organisers CJs Events put out a desperate appeal for groups, schools, charities, companies and organisations to take part in the parade after a lack of interest was shown initially.

But a surge of applications in the weeks after the appeal means the attraction, which is one of the event’s main highlights, will now take place with seven lorries and eight groups on foot making up the procession.

Event manager Jamie Walker, of CJ’s Events, said: “We struggled to get people involved at first this year. “But this parade will now be bigger than ever.

“Everything is ready to go and we’re just hoping for good weather.”

Those taking part in the parade include builder AC Lloyd, Leamington Football Club, Slimming World , Leamington Shopmobility, The Royal Spa Centre, Stagecoach Performing Arts, The Myton Hospices and more.

The Warwick Sea Scouts will provide a marching band and cosplayers dressed as comic book heroes will collect money for the good causes which the event is supporting.

The parade will leave Beauchamp Avenue at about 1pm.

It will then follow a route including Clarendon Avenue, the Parade, Victoria Terrace, Church Walk, Spencer Street, Avenue Road, Adelaide Road, Dormer Place and finish at the festival at the Pump Room Gardens which is taking place as part of the event.

The festival will take place from 11am to 7pm

There will be a fair ground, live entertainment, trade stalls, food and drink and more. The festival was never under threat and would have gone ahead regardless of wheter or not the parade was cancelled.

This has not been the first time the carnival’s organising committee has fought hard to ensure the event goes ahead as planned after the hugely successful return of the event in 2014 at which thousands lined the streets to welcome it back after an 18-year absence.

In 2015 the organisers were forced to cancel that year’s carnival after struggling to recruit volunteers onto the committee.

But the event made another successful return in 2016.

This year’s committee will be recruiting new members from August.

For more information about the parade and festival visit www.leamingtoncarnival.org.uk