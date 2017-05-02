Walk across hot coals in ‘fire walk’ in Kenilworth teenager’s memory this summer

Brave Kenilworth residents are being encouraged to walk across hot coals this summer to raise money for charity in the memory of a Kenilworth teenager.

Milan Patel, a Kenilworth School pupil and Kenilworth Wardens Football Club (KWFC) junior player, died of a rare form of bone cancer in March 2015 at the age of 14.

To raise money for the charity Teenage Cancer Trust, who helped Milan and his family during his treatment, a ‘fire walk’ will be held at the club on Saturday July 1 from 7.30pm, with the walk expected to take place at 9.30pm.

Paul Calver, who coached Milan during his time at KWFC and one of the organisers of the fire walk, said he hoped to get lots of people supporting the walk on the night.

He also wished to reassure anyone sitting on the fence about signing up that the company running the fire walk has been recommended by Teenage Cancer Trust and are ‘100 per cent professional.’

He added: “It’s very much mind over matter. For my sins, I will be taking part, but after speaking to the company I’m not nervous at all - I might change my mind on the day though.

“Teenage Cancer Trust did a lot for Milan, and they do a lot for young people who have conditions like Milan’s.

“Speaking to Milan’s parents, Milan was so much happier because of the atmosphere created by the charity during his treatment and care.”

And Richard Hales, another organiser of the walk, said the event was ‘quite unique’ and hoped it would be well supported.

He added: “We didn’t want to do just a traditional event - we wanted to try something different.

“It’s one of those things that the town can come together on.”

Since Milan’s death, more than £50,000 has been raised for Teenage Cancer Trust through various activities, including a charity abseil down Kenilworth’s Holiday Inn last year which raised more than £17,000.

Anyone wishing to sign up should contact Paul by emailing kenwardenfc@gmail.com. Places are limited to 100 people but spectators are encouraged to attend.

Full training for participants is provided on the evening. A barbecue and a raffle will also be held at the club before the walk takes place.